Synovus Financial Corp Sells 571 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,294,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,097,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $36.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

