Synovus Financial Corp Sells 233 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 407,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,499 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

