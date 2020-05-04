Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 13,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,248,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $167.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.