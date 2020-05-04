Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 676.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

