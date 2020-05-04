Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

