Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $8,660,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

