Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,848 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,178.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 650,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.05 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

