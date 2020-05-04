Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 482 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $135.30 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,265 shares of company stock valued at $991,712. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

