Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,331 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

