Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,778 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,592,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after buying an additional 1,076,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after buying an additional 864,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

