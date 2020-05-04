Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

