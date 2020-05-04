Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

