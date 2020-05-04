Synovus Financial Corp Invests $264,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

