Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Workiva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Workiva by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Workiva by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

WK opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

