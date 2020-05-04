Synovus Financial Corp Has $242,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

