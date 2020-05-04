Synovus Financial Corp Has $234,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 339.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,895 shares of company stock valued at $389,275,657. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $874.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $708.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.