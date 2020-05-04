Synovus Financial Corp Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.