Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Domtar were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Domtar by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 315,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

UFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UFS cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.