Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

NYSE OKE opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

