Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

