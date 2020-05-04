Synovus Financial Corp Buys 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,430.17.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,036.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,742.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3,527.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $47.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,934 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

