Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,525.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VMware by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $125.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

