Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

SLGN stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

