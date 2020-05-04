Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

