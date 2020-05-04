Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 298 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,423,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,915,000 after acquiring an additional 337,322 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,167,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 96,665 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,507,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,248,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.02 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $198.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.