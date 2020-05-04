Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,620 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after buying an additional 229,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.