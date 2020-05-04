Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

In other news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $211,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 548,259 shares of company stock worth $9,055,022 in the last 90 days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.