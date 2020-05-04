Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.74. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,322,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,384,000 after buying an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 790,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Summit Materials by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 686,540 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.