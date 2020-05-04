Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 87,241 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vistra Energy worth $31,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

