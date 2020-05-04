Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

