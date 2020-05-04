Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.