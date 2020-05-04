Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,393,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 208,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 171,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

