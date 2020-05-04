Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.