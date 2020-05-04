Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Plexus worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

