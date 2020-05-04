Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,203 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.79%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

