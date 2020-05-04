Strs Ohio Sells 493 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.