Strs Ohio Sells 37,449 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.67. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

