Strs Ohio Sells 1,300,002 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300,002 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 106,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 509,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 646,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Centurylink by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.