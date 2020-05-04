Strs Ohio Sells 1,152 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

