Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cable One were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,973,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cable One by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,570.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,861.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,579.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,554.49. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $1,970.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

