Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Natera were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $552,271. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

