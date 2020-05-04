Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 446.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,245,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,863,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

