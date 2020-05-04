Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in US Foods were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in US Foods by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.