Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1,309.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in ExlService by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

