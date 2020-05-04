Strs Ohio Raises Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of KB Home worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $11,268,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

NYSE:KBH opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.