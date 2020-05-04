Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.67. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

