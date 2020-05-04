Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.