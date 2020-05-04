Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $38.10 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.