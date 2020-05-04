Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,645,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

