Strs Ohio Increases Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.